Frodon in tremendous form for Badger Beer repeat as 'once-in-a-lifetime' veteran aims to create more magic

Frodon is already a "once-in-a-lifetime" horse for owner Paul Vogt but a successful defence in Saturday's Badger Beer Handicap Chase would rival his greatest achievements, with Wincanton set to be packed by those wanting to see one of jump racing's favourites in his final season.

The popular 11-year-old's most memorable highlights include Cheltenham Festival glory in the Ryanair Chase in 2019 and a shock victory in the King George VI Chase two seasons later. Yet victory in his local track's biggest race 12 months ago sparked brilliant scenes which Vogt hopes are repeated this weekend.

The Paul Nicholls-trained warrior has become so much of a West Country favourite that he visited a local primary school last month alongside jockey Bryony Frost, who has been a pivotal part of his incredible story and takes the ride again as he seeks a 20th career victory.