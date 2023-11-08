Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Frodon in tremendous form for Badger Beer repeat as 'once-in-a-lifetime' veteran aims to create more magic

Frodon (Bryony Frost) wins the Ryanair ChaseCheltenham 14.3.19 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Frodon: will bid for another popular success at Wincanton on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Frodon is already a "once-in-a-lifetime" horse for owner Paul Vogt but a successful defence in Saturday's Badger Beer Handicap Chase would rival his greatest achievements, with Wincanton set to be packed by those wanting to see one of jump racing's favourites in his final season.

The popular 11-year-old's most memorable highlights include Cheltenham Festival glory in the Ryanair Chase in 2019 and a shock victory in the King George VI Chase two seasons later. Yet victory in his local track's biggest race 12 months ago sparked brilliant scenes which Vogt hopes are repeated this weekend.

The Paul Nicholls-trained warrior has become so much of a West Country favourite that he visited a local primary school last month alongside jockey Bryony Frost, who has been a pivotal part of his incredible story and takes the ride again as he seeks a 20th career victory.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 8 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 8 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain