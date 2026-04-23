Frictionless affordability checks 'distant from promised solution' says bettors' forum as it warns of black market growth

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The body representing punters has said the notion of affordability checks on bettors being frictionless is a myth, leading to an inevitable drift towards more bets being struck in the black market.

The concerns raised by the Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) come as the issue of bookmaker intervention when gamblers hit spending thresholds is being put under increasing scrutiny, with affordability checks potentially being approved by the Gambling Commission next month.

This is despite claims that a pilot of frictionless affordability checks, which has run since last year, has highlighted conflicting information being provided by credit rating agencies on customers, leading to bookmakers having to ask for sensitive financial documents from punters to allow them to continue betting.

HBF chair Sean Trivass: "As things stand, affordability checks remain anything but frictionless" Credit: Horseracing Bettors Forum

Sean Trivass, HBF chair, said: "The HBF has always argued against the idea of affordability checks, and support the concept that everyone should be free to spend their money legally as they see fit.

"However, once it became crystal clear they would be enforced regardless of public opinion, our emphasis moved to so-called 'frictionless' checks as the lesser of the evils.

"As things stand, it would appear they remain anything but frictionless, with highly personal information regularly requested, and that is distant from the promised solution.

"We note, and hear, of numerous punters moving to the black market, which is a huge loss to the racing industry. This is partly for affordability reasons but also because of account restrictions, closures, and/or the removal of concessions such as best odds guaranteed or extra places."

Last week the Gambling Commission provided its first update on the affordability pilot for 11 months. In a blog, Helen Rhodes, the commission's director of major policy projects and evaluation, claimed commentary around checks had been "ill-informed or inaccurate" and that the pilot had given "very encouraging findings on how frictionless and speedy assessments could be".

However, a YouGov poll commissioned by the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) found two-thirds of respondents would not hand over financial documents if required to continue betting, while the BGC has estimated 120,000 extra punters could be caught up in checks if they are implemented.

The damage this would inflict on the finances of British racing, as well as the impact it would have on the ability of gamblers to bet in the regulated market, was put forward in a letter to culture secretary Lisa Nandy signed by more than 400 figures from the sport, and supported by the Racing Post.

The need for the government to grasp the growth of black market betting was also emphasised by trainer John Gosden, who said affordability checks were "already pushing people into unprotected places, and that's tragic in itself".

Read more . . .

'Affordability checks are already pushing people into unprotected places' - John Gosden calls on government to grasp black market issue

'Our sport's in danger if we don't get it right' - Kim Bailey warns of impending disaster for racing due to affordability checks

Affordability check results cannot be trusted, Gambling Commission told, as it moves closer to decision on controversial scheme

To add your signature to the campaign against affordability checks, visit https://saveourbets.eaction.org.uk/ and follow the instructions.

The Racing Post also wants to hear from you: What has been your experience of affordability checks? It's a chance for your voice to be heard. Email the Racing Post at editor@racingpost.com with the subject 'Affordability checks' to share your experiences and your contact details.