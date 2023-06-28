Frankie Dettori to appeal against nine-day suspension in hope of partnering Emily Upjohn in Coral-Eclipse

Frankie Dettori will seek to overturn a nine-day careless riding ban handed out at Royal Ascot that will rule him out of the ride on Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Dettori, who enjoyed four winners last week, spearheaded by the success of Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup, was suspended after allowing the King and Queen's horse Saga to shift right-handed entering the first bend in the Listed Wolferton Stakes and cause interference to several of his rivals. Saga went on to finish fifth behind the winner Royal Champion.

The appeal, which will be heard by an independent disciplinary panel on Thursday, will aim to overturn the nine-day ban which begins next Tuesday and will run until July 12, which would rule Dettori out of the Group 1 at Sandown on July 8.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn swept to victory in the Coronation Cup at Epsom on her latest start and is a best-priced 6-5 favourite for the Coral-Eclipse ahead of St James's Palace Stakes winner Paddington and Anmaat, who won the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan last time.

Dettori is also set to miss another major fixture following a second suspension incurred at Royal Ascot for breaching whip rules when using his whip once above the permitted level on Queen Anne runner-up Inspiral.

The additional ban will run for eight days between Thursday July 13 and Saturday July 15, as well as Monday July 17 to Friday July 21, which will rule the jockey out of Newmarket's July meeting and prevent his bidding to land the only British Group 1 he has yet to win in next month's July Cup.

