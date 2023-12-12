Frankie Dettori one of six shortlisted for BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Frankie Dettori is one of six sporting stars to be shortlisted for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Dettori enjoyed another memorable campaign in the saddle, which resulted in him reversing his decision to retire in October and instead continue riding in California next year.

On his final season racing in Britain, he landed two Classics in the form of the 2,000 Guineas and Oaks with Chaldean and Soul Sister. Other successes included the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Courage Mon Ami, and the Coronation Cup at Epsom on Emily Upjohn.

His final meeting in Britain was Qipco Champions Day at Ascot, and Dettori bowed out in style. Having already won the opening race with Trawlerman, he signed off with a stunning victory on King Of Steel in the Champion Stakes.

Clare Balding, who will be one of the presenters of the programme next Tuesday, relished Dettori's memorable final season in Britain. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, she said: "Frankie Dettori, having decided to retire completely at the beginning of the year, then started clocking up big-race winners.

"He won the 2,000 Guineas on a horse trained by my brother, called Chaldean, then he won the Oaks, then he won the Champion Stakes on Champions Day, his final ever meeting. He's going over to California to base himself there and keep riding – we'll see him back, I'm sure, at some of the major meetings."

All six nominees for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year

The world famous jockey, who has just completed a stint in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!, was nominated for the award back in 1996 after his remarkable achievement of riding all seven winners on a single day at Ascot – a feat now known as the Magnificent Seven. He finished third to Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill.

In 2002, fellow jockey AP McCoy emulated Dettori by finishing third. In 2010, off the back of winning the Grand National aboard Don’t Push It, he went two steps better and became the first and only jockey to have won the Sports Personality of the Year award. In 2013 he again featured, finishing third.

The event, which takes place in Media City, Salford, on December 19, will see Dettori go up against Stuart Broad, Mary Earps, Alfie Hewett, Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Rory Mcllroy.

Dettori is 16-1 with Coral to land the prestigious prize, with England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps odds-on to pick up the award.

Coral's David Stevens said: "Frankie is a worthy nominee for this year’s Sports Personality, after a year of high achievement no racing fan will forget, but the odds suggest Mary Earps has one hand on the trophy already."

Votes can be cast by phone or online on the evening of December 19 and the number to call for each contender will be revealed during the programme to be shown on BBC1.

For further information and full terms and conditions, go to www.bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality.

Sports Personality of the Year (December 19)

Coral: 1-7 Mary Earps, 10 Stuart Broad, 16 Frankie Dettori, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 25 Rory McIlroy, 50 Alfie Hewett.

