France or the US? Adam West considering pre-Breeders' Cup options for Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream

Live In The Dream could be set for an early trip to the US before the Breeders' Cup, with the Woodford Stakes at Keeneland among his possible next targets.

The four-year-old provided trainer Adam West and Sean Kirrane with their first Group 1 victories when springing a 28-1 surprise in the Nunthorpe at York on Friday .

He beat Highfield Princess by a length and booked his ticket to the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita on November 4 but his next destination is undecided.

West said the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp on Arc day on October 1 was under consideration alongside the 5½f Keeneland Grade 2 on October 7.

"We'll only run in France if we have an Indian summer and the ground isn't horrendous," said West. "Everyone is warning us about how the ground can get bad.

"He's versatile and will handle the soft ground. It's such perfect timing in terms of race fitness but we have to make sure he goes there confident.

"I did spot a little race in Keeneland, which is an option if we can get some stuff organised soon. I wouldn't rule out the Abbaye but it will be ground dependent."

Live In The Dream was placed in the Palace House at Newmarket and Temple Stakes at Haydock at the start of the season before finishing fourth in a Listed race at Deauville prior to his top-level win on the Knavesmire.

He was the first Group 1 winner to be trained in Epsom since Harbour Law landed the St Leger for Laura Mongan in 2016. On Sunday, Mongan and Jim Boyle said his success in the Nunthorpe had given trainers in the area a boost, with hopes it could help the training centre become more popular with owners.

