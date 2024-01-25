Four wins from his last six rides and a 1,070-1 Wednesday treble - where does one of Britain's red-hot jockeys ride today?

Ben Jones is one of Britain's most in-form jockeys with four winners from his last six rides, and is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

His haul included a fantastic 1,070-1 treble at Chepstow on Wednesday, and we've taken a look at his rides at Huntingdon today as he bids to continue his red-hot run.

Wee Tony

1.25 Huntingdon, 2m maiden hurdle

Six of Jones's 30 winners this season have come for trainer Ben Pauling and the duo team up with the six-year-old, who must bounce back from a poor outing last time.

He finished a tailed-off sixth, beaten 66 lengths, in a 2m maiden hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day, but was previously only beaten three-quarters of a length in a Hereford bumper in November.

He is likely to be a rank outsider for this event, but Jones did strike on a 50-1 surprise as part of his Chepstow treble on Wednesday.

Spotlight comment

In the frame in two good-ground bumpers, in October 2022 and November 2023, but he was set a stiff task on hurdles debut at Kempton on Boxing Day and was tailed off (Moon Chime third); might need more experience.

Wee Tony 13:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Sun Joy

2.35 Huntingdon, 2m4½f handicap hurdle

The jockey's best chance on the card comes again with Pauling as this five-year-old bids to get off the mark in Britain.

A winner on the Flat in France, Sun Joy was runner-up on his first start for Pauling at Taunton in November but has since finished sixth twice, including at Plumpton earlier this month.

He has been dropped 3lb to a mark of 107 on his second run in open handicap company, but crucially the good ground will be in his favour. Despite his Flat win coming on a soft surface, his best jumps runs have come with some good in the description.

Spotlight comment

Mark is finally more in line with his peak hurdling achievements here and in France on all going types; interesting to see whether the first use of cheekpieces since his Flat days can inspire a stronger finish.

Sun Joy 14:35 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

