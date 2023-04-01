Four horses who will relish heavy ground on Lincoln day at Doncaster

The going has eased to heavy, soft in places (from soft, heavy in places) at Doncaster for Lincoln day on Saturday. Here we pinpoint four horses who will be suited by the particularly testing ground . . .

()

Two wins and a third from six runs on soft ground and successful on his sole start on heavy ground last season.

Spotlight comment: Showed career-best form on soft/heavy ground last October, including wins over a mile at Nottingham and Leicester; granted similar conditions he's an interesting contender with recent all-weather reappearance under his belt and Jonny Peate taking off a valuable 5lb.

Harswell Duke 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard

()

Two wins from three starts on soft ground and unbeaten in two starts on heavy ground.

Spotlight comment: Has a very good record on testing ground and won twice in clearcut style here last autumn, latterly in course-and-distance Listed race (heavy; Commanche Falls only fifth); commands major respect under optimum conditions after a five-month break; stablemate of El Caballo.

Fast Response 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard

()

A winner of two of his three starts on soft ground, placed on soft to heavy in Ireland and a win and a third on two starts on heavy ground.

Spotlight comment: His form went the wrong way after his third in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity for two-year-olds over course and distance (heavy) in 2020 but he capitalised on a reduced mark to make a winning stable debut here (7f, heavy) last November; he did it nicely and on his old form there's still plenty of mileage in this 4lb higher mark.

Baradar 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

()

Two wins, a second and a third from eight starts on soft ground and a win and a third on two heavy ground outings.

Spotlight comment: Ten-year-old who wasn't the force of old last season but dropped down the weights and ran really well in defeat in two competitive handicaps in the autumn, at Leopardstown (7f, soft) and Ascot (1m, good to soft); has run some good races on his reappearances over the years and is an each-way possible.

Safe Voyage 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

Read more . . .

18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.