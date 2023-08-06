Four horses that will appreciate today's testing ground at Ripon and Windsor - including a 20-1 outsider

Wet weather has led to testing ground conditions at tracks across the UK, with the going at Ripon described as soft and heavy, soft in places at Windsor. Here, we identify four horses that will appreciate such conditions . . .

Odds: 9-4

Ruth Carr’s four-year-old is two from three on ground officially described as soft, his latest win coming in May over this course and distance.

Twelfth Knight disappointed at Ayr last time out but will appreciate getting back on this slightly easier surface and his course form figures currently read 123. He should also be able to dominate in this small field where there is no obvious pace alternative.

Twelfth Knight 16:30 Ripon View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Odds: 20-1

She has not troubled the judge in her last three starts but getting back on a slow surface looks a big plus as her only run on soft ground produced a four-and-three-quarter-length win at Doncaster in April, which came at odds of 22-1.

Vallamorey is now only 4lb above that winning mark and regular rider Tom Eaves keeps the partnership intact. Dropped back to 1m2f for the first time since that Doncaster success, expect Chris Fairhurst’s mare to be staying on better than most at the business end of this race.

Vallamorey 17:05 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Chris Fairhurst

Odds: 13-2

Chris Cook crunched the numbers to find out which jockeys are best when the ground comes up heavy, and Oisin Murphy rated highly with the three-time champion jockey operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate (17-69) when riding on heavy ground since the start of 2018.

Murphy has five rides at Windsor this evening and Crazy Luck looks worth a second glance in the feature 6f handicap.

Rod Millman’s mare has combined form figures of 2282 on soft and heavy ground, the most recent of those runs coming over course and distance when beaten just a neck. Crazy Luck is 1lb higher today but remains 1lb below her last winning mark and she appears to be well-berthed in stall 11.

Crazy Luck 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Odds: 5-4

It is almost two years to the day that Lawn Ranger took a course and distance handicap on heavy ground and off a 20lb lower mark it is no surprise that he has been well supported for this evening's contest.

That 2021 success was a third at Windsor for Lawn Ranger, who added to that tally earlier this season off today’s mark of 62.

The veteran only faded late under a prominent ride at Sandown last time and back on a testing surface his rivals should find it tough to peg him back.

Lawn Ranger 20:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Michael Attwater

