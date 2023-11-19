Four horses at a double-figure price to note at Cheltenham on Sunday

The final day of Cheltenham's November meeting takes place on Sunday, with the Shloer Chase and Greatwood Handicap Hurdle headlining the card. Here we look at four horses who can run a big race at a double-figure price . . .

Race: mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle (1.10)

Odds: 20-1

Nigel Twiston-Davies has been in red-hot form, winning nine times from 31 runners in the past fortnight and operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate.

The lightly raced Tedley made an average debut at Doncaster in January, travelling well but appearing to weaken on the run to the line. He finished ninth of 13 that day, before only beating four rivals home in a Newbury bumper in the spring.

However, it's the four-year-old's recent effort at Hereford that makes him one to consider here. He finished third at 100-1 on his first start over hurdles and the form of that race has been franked with the runaway winner scoring at Wetherby on Saturday, while the sixth scored at Ffos Las seven days ago.

Spotlight comment: After being well beaten in both bumpers he showed promise when third at 100-1 on last month's hurdle debut at Hereford (2m, good); however, he was soundly beaten and needs another step forward today.

Tedley 13:10 Cheltenham Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Race: Jewson Handicap Chase (2.20)

Odds: 14-1

Bangers And Cash is set for his second start of the season for Ben Pauling and should come on for his first run at Cheltenham last month. Although he was pulled up by jockey Kielan Woods, the seven-year-old did travel well for the early part of the contest.

His trainer has decided to step him up in trip, which will not be an issue given he won over the same distance in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen in December, before winning over further at Taunton in March.

Both those victories produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings and his chasing record of 4-8 should fill connections with confidence that another strong run can be expected. It took him one run last season before he found form, so the same could happen again in this 13-runner event.

Spotlight comment: Showed promise in the mud as a novice hurdler but nearly all races since have been on good to soft; three wins last term, notably at Market Rasen (3m3f) and Taunton (3m4f); reverted to hurdling when failing to show much here last month but will have needed that reappearance outing; needs to resume progress and it may be possible.

Bangers And Cash 14:20 Cheltenham Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Race: Shloer Chase (2.55)

Odds: 14-1

No doubt all the talk leading up to this Grade 2 contest will be about the battle between Jonbon and Edwardstone, who are clear in the market, but Editeur Du Gite is a Grade 1 winner himself and deserves a crack at this four-runner showdown.

The Gary Moore-trained nine-year-old will obviously have his work cut out against his top-class rivals, but he's a consistent performer and has won on three occasions at the track. His most recent success at Cheltenham was a career best when he defeated Edwardstone in last season's Clarence House Chase.

He didn't really show his true colours when fifth of six in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return earlier this month, so a slight drop back in trip to two miles should see him perform better.

Spotlight comment: Front-runner who easily won the Grade 2 Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton (2m, soft) last December then rallied to beat Edwardstone here (2m, soft) in the rearranged Grade 1 Clarence House; of interest on those peak efforts and he may have needed his recent reappearance at Exeter, but he's now been well beaten on each of his last three runs and has to get back on track.

Editeur Du Gite 14:55 Cheltenham Jky: Niall Houlihan Tnr: Gary Moore

Race: Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30)

Odds: 14-1

Trainer Neil King spoke bullishly about Lookaway's chances in this contest and said this race has been the plan for a while, which suggests his double-priced odds could well shorten before the race.

The six-year-old could not be in better form having won his last three contests, including over course and distance on his reappearance last month. He produced a joint career-best effort that day and appears to be improving on each start.

His two victories at Uttoxeter in May were equally as impressive as he won by a combined 40 lengths, and in the care of regular rider Jack Quinlan there's no reason why Lookaway can't go close again on ground that will not be an issue.

Spotlight comment: Won Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in April 2022; not an instant success over hurdles but he scored twice at long odds-on this May and completed his front-running hat-trick in clearcut fashion in a Grade 2 novice event here (2m, good) last month; going the right way but this handicap debut demands a good deal more and he has a bit more to prove on soft ground.

Lookaway 15:30 Cheltenham Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

