Four heavy-ground specialists who will relish testing conditions at Cheltenham on New Year's Day

Stamina will be key at Cheltenham on Monday after persistent rain over the weekend led to the going being eased to heavy. Here we pinpoint four horses who will relish testing conditions . . .

Race: 12.55 Cheltenham (2m½f handicap chase)

Odds: 7-2

This Ben Pauling-trained seven-year-old ran well when second on his chase debut at Ffos Las last month and he is expected to take a step forward. He gave way late on over 2m3½f on heavy ground that day so the drop back in trip should be ideal.

Fine Casting enjoyed a decent career over hurdles, winning three times, and the promise of his first run over fences suggested he could have more to offer in this sphere.

Spotlight comment: Three-time hurdle winner who has a consistent profile and was a promising second on his chase and seasonal debut at Ffos Las (2m3f, heavy) three weeks ago; open to improvement in this sphere and he should be suited by this stiff, extended 2m on testing ground; firmly in calculations

Fine Casting 12:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Race: 1.30 Cheltenham (3m1½f handicap chase)

Odds: 3-1

Cloudy Glen has a good record on heavy ground with two wins and two seconds in seven starts so should relish conditions.

The Venetia Williams-trained 11-year-old ran a solid race when second at this track on his reappearance before finishing fifth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. A stiff test of stamina suits him well and another big run is on the cards.

Spotlight comment: Acts on heavy; lightly raced in recent seasons and has been hit and miss, but runner-up here (3m3f, soft) on reappearance and a respectable fifth in the big 3m2f handicap at Newbury two weeks later; the latter race in 2021 provided his last win; big shout if that recent form can be maintained

Cloudy Glen 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Race: 2.05 Cheltenham (2m4½f handicap chase)

Odds: 9-2

All eyes will be on Ryanair leading fancy Stage Star to see if he can give weight away all round once more, but Richmond Lake goes extremely well on heavy ground and recorded a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings last time.

That 14-length success at Aintree took his record to four wins from six starts over fences. This progressive chaser is on a five-timer and should not be overlooked.

Spotlight comment: Second-season chaser who made it four wins in a row when back over fences at Aintree (2m4f, heavy) 23 days ago; finished tired on the ultra-testing ground, which the majority of his rivals failed to handle, and he's up 8lb; however, he still won by 14 lengths and this progressive eight-year-old is not ruled out

Richmond Lake 14:05 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Race: 2.40 Cheltenham (3m handicap hurdle)

Odds: 8-1

The Newest One has been a consistent performer for Nigel Twiston-Davies in recent starts and he comes into this contest on the back of a win in a novice event at Chepstow last month.

That wide-margin victory came on heavy ground and he has plenty of form over 3m having ran a huge race when second at this track on his first start this term.

Spotlight comment: Chase win in 2021; kept to hurdling over about 3m last year, knocking on the door before he justified 11-8 favouritism by 19 lengths in a novice at Chepstow (heavy) on latest outing; a career best is probably needed on this return to a handicap (off 7lb higher than when second here on penultimate start, under James Turner) but he needs respect

The Newest One 14:40 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: James Turner (7lb) Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

