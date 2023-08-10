Four course specialists running across the Friday cards - including a 14-1 outsider at Musselburgh

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on a busy Friday and here we identify four course specialists racing at Musselburgh, Brighton and Thirsk . . .

Odds: 14-1

Iain Jardine’s mare has failed to fire in recent starts at Carlisle and Hamilton but the return to her beloved Musselburgh could bring about an improved showing this afternoon.

Smart Lass has gained five wins from ten starts on the Flat at this venue, four of which came over this 1m4½f trip.

She has not managed to get her head in front in this sphere since August 2021 but runs off an 8lb lower mark today and ran well when third on her last course visit in May.

Smart Lass 14:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Odds: 4-1

This five-year-old has a fairly modest strike-rate of 3-32 but two of those wins came at Brighton, the latest just last month when he pulled clear to score by an impressive five-and-a-half-length margin.

Sun Festival failed to supplement that when sent off favourite for a Yarmouth handicap last time – and now finds himself on a 2lb higher mark – but he has been freshened up since that run and the return to Brighton looks an obvious plus for his chances.

Marco Ghiani is booked and the rider is profitable to follow (+13.87 to a level-stake) when riding horses aged four or older at this track in the last five seasons.

Sun Festival 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Joseph Parr

Odds: 17-2

This son of Mehmas has been well held the last twice but he made all to score over course and distance on his seasonal debut and that was his third success from as many starts at this venue.

Now just 1lb above that winning mark, the return to Musselburgh looks a big plus for Bicep and regular rider Sam James retains the partnership.

James has ridden more winners at Musselburgh (33) than at any other turf track, and in the past five years backing his mounts blind would have yielded a healthy +£30.02 level-stake profit.

Bicep 15:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Odds: 4-1

Peter Niven’s Sugar Baby has gained two wins from three starts at Thirsk – those victories coming at 8-1 and 5-1 – and he comes into this race on the back of a fine third at York, a run that produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 80.

The handicapper has nudged Sugar Baby up 1lb for that showing but the return to Thirsk is a clear plus as he ran out an impressive two-length winner on his last course visit.

Sugar Baby 16:10 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Peter Niven

