Former trainer Lee James's licence withdrawn for three years after yard visit unearthed welfare concerns

Former trainer Lee James has had his training licence withdrawn for three years after being found to have not fulfilled the duty of care required of him to horses in his care.

James, who has not had a runner since 2020, had his licence suspended on November 24, 2021 after a stable inspection by BHA officials raised concerns about the welfare of horses in his yard.

Last month, a three-person disciplinary panel found James in breach of three rules relating to the care of his horses, with summary reasons for its findings published on Tuesday.

The panel concluded that, in relation to Iconic Figure, James had not sought veterinary advice after the horse sustained an injury – or aggravated an existing one – in January 2019 until he was examined on July 10, 2019.

Iconic Figure was later found in “very poor condition” at the trainer’s yard during an inspection on November 22, 2021, which the panel said was due to a “lack of sufficient feed”. James had argued the horse’s condition was due to an adverse reaction to a flu vaccination, but the panel decided that even if that were the case the trainer had not sought veterinary advice.

Inspectors also found a horse with an untreated wound, that horses had not had dental treatment for “at least two years” and that feed and bedding supplies were “clearly inadequate and unacceptable”.

James received bans of 15 months each for his breaches of the rules related to his duty to promote the welfare of horses and a further six months for failing to act on veterinary advice to collect medicine for a horse in his care for at least ten days.

The three-year ban for James has been backdated to take into account the period from which the interim suspension came into effect, meaning he will not be able to reapply for his training licence until November 2024.

The BHA said full written reasons for the disciplinary panel’s decision would be supplied “as soon as possible” but added that “due to pre-existing commitments, there may be a delay”. Any appeal by James would not be made until after the written reasons are published.

