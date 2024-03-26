Former trainer Gary Sanderson disqualified for two years in wake of animal cruelty convictions

Former trainer Gary Sanderson has been disqualified from racing for two years after a highly charged and, at times, chaotic disciplinary hearing concluded on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sanderson was deemed to have breached rule (J)26 — a person must not be convicted of any criminal offence in connection with horseracing in any jurisdiction — after he was convicted last summer on nine charges of animal cruelty relating to five horses in his care.

Despite accepting that the disciplinary hearing was not a rehearing of his criminal convictions, Sanderson remained defiant throughout, protesting his innocence at every opportunity. Charlotte Davison, representing the BHA, said Sanderson’s approach during the proceedings was “startling”.

The case stemmed from the RSPCA’s seizure of four horses from an area of land known as Bulmer Bank near Sanderson’s base at Lilling Hall Farm in North Yorkshire in 2019. The horses were deemed to have poor body scores, a “heavy louse burden”, overgrown feet and poor teeth.

Sanderson, who has worked in racing since 1979 and trained between 2017 and 2019, was also prosecuted over the condition of a fifth horse, Lexi’s Beauty, who was euthanised having been admitted to Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton.

On Monday, Sanderson, who represented himself, said he had been the victim of a “cover-up by three big corporate companies” and that a vet’s alleged failure to diagnose Lexi’s Beauty with peritonitis had led to the cascade of events.

Sanderson was repeatedly admonished by the panel chair, Fiona Horlick KC, for interrupting her and for his attempts to rehear his case. “You cannot keep going on disputing these offences,” Horlick said. “You are guilty of them.”

However, likening his situation to the Horizon scandal at the Post Office, Sanderson said: “I guarantee until the day I drop dead that I'll clear my name. It's the vet who was wrong – he caused all this.

“I understand how the Post Office people feel – people have hung [sic] themselves, this is mental torture. I'm going to drag [the vet] down there to show you what he did – you have to listen, it's the vet! You are demoralising me.”

Sanderson completed 80 hours of community service “painting toilet blocks with drug addicts” and paid a victim’s surcharge of £85 following his conviction at York magistrates. He said he had not appealed against the decision to the Crown Court due to the costs involved.

Sanderson added that the income to care for the horses was provided by his wife’s job as a hairdresser and that he would struggle to raise funds from selling his stock as “nobody wants anything in this climate, you can’t give horses away — that’s how bad this job is”.

Davison, who was referred to as “love”, “girl” and “woman” at various times by Sanderson, said the former trainer’s refusal to accept he had done anything wrong, lack of awareness about how the convictions could damage the reputation of racing and his combative approach to vets, the RSPCA, the BHA and her meant he warranted a lengthy ban.

She said: “It's quite clear that Mr Sanderson refuses to accept he has done anything wrong and he has sought to divert attention away from the issues in this case at every possible opportunity.

“Mr Sanderson in his evidence sought to mislead and misdirect and that is further evidence of his complete and abject failure to take any responsibility for his actions.

"His behaviour, and the attitude that he demonstrated not only yesterday but throughout his email correspondence to these proceedings, together with his lack of insight into the suffering he caused his animals, and the risk he caused to more of them, and his lack of insight into the risk of damage that does to our sport is startling.”

Asked by the panel for any final comments, Sanderson said: “Before you make your decision, send me through the appeal form.”

