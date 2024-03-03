Former trainer and 'true gentleman' Dai Burchell dies at the age of 87

Former trainer Dai Burchell, who quit his full-time job at a local steelworks to pursue his dream of running horses, has died at the age of 87.

Burchell first saddled horses in flapping races in the 1950s, with his final winner coming when Good Impression scored at Uttoxeter on January 29, 2022. Burchell retired from training the following day having watched his last runner Adherence finish fifth at Fontwell.

Conditional jockey Ellis Collier, who partnered Good Impression for Burchell at Uttoxeter, posted on X on Sunday: “Terribly sad to hear the passing of Dai Burchell, [a] true gentleman.”

Burchell saddled more than 430 winners from his base in Ebbw Vale during his decades-long career, the vast majority of his successes being in low-grade contests with cheaply bought horses.

In an interview with the Racing Post in 2022, Burchell cited Kilsyth, bought for £500 at Doncaster sales, as his most impressive purchase after he went on to win six times.

Explaining his approach to buying horses, Burchell, who said he believed no horse was worth more than £10,000, said: “I used to like going to Ascot sales. We pride ourselves in thinking we can train better than them! We'd go to the sales, look at what condition they were in and go from there.

Dai and Ruth Burchell at Drysiog Farm in Ebbw Vale Credit: Edward Whitaker

“We used to target people we thought wouldn't get their horses fit, and when they had one in the sale we'd be there looking for him.”

Burchell was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Welsh Horse Racing Awards, while a race was run at Chepstow in January 2022 — the Happy Retirement Dai Burchell Novices' Hurdle — in recognition of his retirement from training.

A statement from Chepstow posted on X on Sunday said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former trainer Dai Burchell — a great character in Welsh racing. RIP.”

Evan Williams was among those to pay tribute to Burchell, whose son, also named Dai, worked for the trainer.

Williams said on Sunday: “He had been poorly in hospital for some time and I understand he passed away in the early hours of this morning. He was somebody who all of us in Wales have known and respected for a long time.

“He forged a living out of a hillside where many of us would have struggled to do anything, let alone what he achieved. He was a tough and uncompromising character but we all had great respect for him and what he was able to do.”

Burchell is survived by his wife Ruth and five children.

DAI BURCHELL CV

Full name Walter David Burchell

Born February 4, 1937

Family Ruth (second wife, assistant), David Burchell jnr (son from first marriage, former jump jockey)

Stables Drysiog Farm, Briery Hill, Ebbw Vale, Gwent

First winner Commissary, Warwick, March 3, 1962

Best horses Gay Ruffian (runner-up in 1989 Finale Junior Hurdle, 1992 Welsh Champion Hurdle), Maamur (3rd in 1992 William Hill Handicap Hurdle, Sandown)

Last winner Good Impression, Uttoxeter, January 29, 2022

Most wins in a season 18 in 1991-92

Compiled by John Randall