Former jump jockey Tom Scudamore among new members appointed to the BHA's Industry People Board

Tom Scudamore and Daniel Kubler have been appointed to the BHA's Industry People Board as it aims to draw upon their expertise to develop a long-term plan for the wellbeing and retention of the racing workforce.

The former jockey and trainer will be joined by six other board members, including National Association of Racing Staff chief George McGrath and Racing Foundation head Rob Hezel, who will share their knowledge of the sport, while experience from outside of racing will be provided by Lloyds chief HR officer Julia Tyson and Neil Robertson, who represents the National Skills Academy for Rail.

Headed by chair Neil Hayward, the Industry People Board was created in November to deliver an industry-wide strategy to recruit and retain those in the workforce, and to promote welfare, equality, diversity and inclusion.

He said: "I am delighted and enormously excited that we have been able to recruit board members of such a high calibre and with great diversity of talent, skill and professional experience.

"The People Board has a critical role to play in planning and coordinating a bold, viable and sustainable plan to future-proof British racing's workforce. Assembling a team of this quality is an important step in this process.

"Our aim was to attract a strong collective, with knowledge of and experience in the racing industry, together with deep understanding and expertise in key areas like human resources, diversity and inclusion, education and employment, and strategic leadership.

"Above all, we wanted a group of people who were passionate about racing and seeing racing's people flourish – and I believe we have achieved that in abundance."

The Industry People Board, which was initiated and funded by the Horserace Betting Levy Board and the Racing Foundation, met for the first time on Wednesday and will be steered by programme director Lucy Attwood, who was formerly head of human resources for Godolphin.

