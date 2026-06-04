Former jockey Levi Williams jailed for three years after guilty manslaughter plea

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Former jockey Levi Williams has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to manslaughter following the death of a man in a fight outside a pub last year.

Williams, 27, became involved in an altercation with Richard Wingrove on Newmarket High Street on March 8, 2025, after drinking in the Waggon & Horses pub between shifts at one of the town’s yards.

Wingrove and his son had been drinking in the same pub before being ejected and prevented from re-entering. Having left the pub shortly afterwards, Williams and a friend exchanged words with Wingrove and his son, which escalated into a brawl between the four men that spilled into the road outside the nearby Golden Lion pub.

During the fight, Williams struck 71-year-old Wingrove, who walked with a stick and had poor eyesight, in the chest, knocking him to the floor where he hit his head. Peterborough Crown Court heard that the fall had caused the fatal head injury to Wingrove.

After the fight, Williams and his friend had tried to leave the scene in a car but were restrained by a member of the public. Williams’s defence barrister said the ex-rider, who had not been involved in any previous violent disputes, had “panicked” when making his attempt to depart.

Williams was initially charged with murder after Wingrove died in hospital ten days after the attack, with a guilty plea of manslaughter subsequently accepted in April this year.

When handing down the three-year sentence, the judge said the 305 days Williams had already spent in custody would count towards his prison term.

Williams graduated from the British Racing School at 16 and worked for Eve Johnson Houghton and John Best before moving to Epsom and Newmarket to continue his career.

Before his arrest, the ex-rider had been rebuilding his career following an 18-month suspension for a second positive cocaine test. The rider had previously tested positive for cocaine and cannabis in 2021, with the second positive for cocaine coming in May 2023.

Williams had been relicensed by the BHA and was scheduled to have his first ride back in the week beginning March 10. The court heard on Thursday that Williams had tested positive for cocaine after his arrest last year.

In total, Williams rode 12 winners on the Flat in Britain with his first coming in January 2019 and his last on Super Den at Chelmsford in February 2023.

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