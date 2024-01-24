Former Horsemen's Group chief executive Alan Morcombe dies aged 71

Alan Morcombe, the former chief executive of the Horsemen's Group who was also instrumental in setting up the TurfTV betting shop service which broke SIS's monopoly, has died. He was 71.

Former Horsemen's Group chairman Paul Dixon described Morcombe as a "brilliant negotiator" who "made things happen".

Morcombe joined the forerunner of the Thoroughbred Group in 2010 having previously been chief executive at technology provider Alphameric and executive chairman of TurfTV.

He quickly developed a reputation for being a strong advocate for his members. Alongside Dixon he created what was called the tariff, a set of minimum prize-money levels devised by the Horsemen's Group as a guide to where its members should run their horses.

It was an effort to ensure the sport's participants received an acceptable share of racecourse income from across all sources.

Dixon said of Morcombe: "I managed to persuade him to join us with the remit of looking to get a fair return for racing's participants. We came up with what we thought was a fair return from the racecourses to the horsemen, we came up with our own tariffs.

"I think it put another £25 million into prize-money. There was a realisation that a fair return had to come. It was the first time we had put a price on our product and that is where prize-money agreements came from as well. We did the legwork to look at the whole of racecourse income."

Morcombe stepped down from the Horsemen's Group at the end of 2012 following a clash with some of the organisation's senior figures.

Paul Dixon: "Alan was a brilliant negotiator" Credit: Steve Dennis

Dixon added: "Alan was a brilliant negotiator. He was so confident in what he did and so nice with it and actually made things happen.

"He was a kind man, a very fair man but he was a very, very tough negotiator and in the end we got a fair return for our participants through his efforts.

"I'd never worked with a man who was as positive in what we could achieve as him. They made a big mistake when they got rid of Alan. In my opinion the Horsemen's Group and now Thoroughbred Group has gone backwards since he left."

Previously Morcombe had been instrumental in setting up TurfTV, a joint venture between Alphameric and 31 of Britain's racecourses, along with former Jockey Club chief executive Simon Bazalgette.

"It's very sad news," Bazalgette said. "I was always surprised that he joined the Horsemen's Group because when working with him on TurfTV he always said, 'God, the politics of horseracing is complicated, I'd never want to get involved in that'. I used to tease him mercilessly when he went to the Horsemen's Group.

"It was a very good partnership. Alan was a key part in TurfTV's success, effectively getting us to a stage where our rights were properly valued in the betting shops."

Morcombe, who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer not long after leaving the Horsemen's Group, died on Sunday. He leaves his wife Sue and two children John and Kate.

His funeral service and reception will be held at H D Tribe, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea, on Thursday, February 15 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only are requested and donations if desired should go to Prostate Cancer Research.