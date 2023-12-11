Fontwell and Ffos Las to inspect for Tuesday's meetings due to threat of heavy rain

Morning inspections have been called for Tuesday's meetings at Fontwell and Ffos Las with concerns over the amount of rain forecast overnight.

The courses have scheduled inspections at 7.30am as they wait to see how much more rain they get after the large amounts over the weekend.

Fontwell was described as "100 per cent raceable" by clerk of the course Philip Hide on Monday morning, but the threat of further heavy rain is causing concern.

Hide said: "There are some forecasts for localised thunder and heavy rain, some of them bringing lumpy totals, coming through late this evening and through tomorrow."

The ground was described as heavy on the chase course and heavy, soft in places on the hurdle track on Monday and it is forecast to be dry up until the evening. The course was hit by 25mm of rain from Friday through to Sunday morning.

"The rain passed through by midday yesterday and from then onwards it was a fairly drying period for this time of the year and we're due to be dry and breezy with some sunny spells today," said Hide.

"There's a lot in our favour as we've missed our last two fixtures and the ground is in very decent shape. With the new canter down and extending where they come off the track, it has helped a hell of a lot as there are no worn areas out there."

