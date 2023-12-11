Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Fontwell and Ffos Las to inspect for Tuesday's meetings due to threat of heavy rain

Fontwell: struggled to attract runners in chases over the last year
Fontwell: 7.30am inspection for Tuesday's fixtureCredit: Edward Whitaker

Morning inspections have been called for Tuesday's meetings at Fontwell and Ffos Las with concerns over the amount of rain forecast overnight.

The courses have scheduled inspections at 7.30am as they wait to see how much more rain they get after the large amounts over the weekend.

Fontwell was described as "100 per cent raceable" by clerk of the course Philip Hide on Monday morning, but the threat of further heavy rain is causing concern.  

Hide said: "There are some forecasts for localised thunder and heavy rain, some of them bringing lumpy totals, coming through late this evening and through tomorrow."

The ground was described as heavy on the chase course and heavy, soft in places on the hurdle track on Monday and it is forecast to be dry up until the evening. The course was hit by 25mm of rain from Friday through to Sunday morning. 

"The rain passed through by midday yesterday and from then onwards it was a fairly drying period for this time of the year and we're due to be dry and breezy with some sunny spells today," said Hide. 

"There's a lot in our favour as we've missed our last two fixtures and the ground is in very decent shape. With the new canter down and extending where they come off the track, it has helped a hell of a lot as there are no worn areas out there."

Read more . . .

Stable form, race replays and paddock clues - trading ideas with the experts about how to be a good punter 

What's on this week: December Gold Cup and Hermes Allen the highlights as Cheltenham hosts two-day meeting 

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 11 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 11:14, 11 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain