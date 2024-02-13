Fontwell calls 8am raceday inspection on Wednesday; Ffos Las 'doesn't look good' for Friday

Fontwell faces an 8am raceday inspection on Wednesday in light of a worsening forecast, with standing water in places on the track.

The track had 5mm of rain on Tuesday before 5pm, which changed the going to soft, heavy in places, from soft, and clerk of the course Philip Hide felt it was best to call an inspection with varying forecasts potentially causing "significant rainfall".

Hide said: "We've had just over 5mm today and the forecast is varying for what we'll get by the end of the day. The offshore stuff in the Channel is getting blown in, so it's southerly and it's heading straight to us, which isn't a help.

"I look at a lot of forecasts and there is, and always has been, a lot of variance for this period, but it seems to be crystalizing at the worse end and that could see significant rain tomorrow.

"It depends on the intensity, it's not just a case of volume on top of what we've had, which is about 55mm since last Tuesday. Thankfully we've had a couple of better days and it's definitely given us a good chance, but where we'll be tomorrow, I wouldn't like to say."

The rest of Wednesday's fixtures look set to go ahead as planned, with showers forecast (2-5mm) at Hereford, where the going is good to soft, soft in places. All-weather Flat meetings at Dundalk and Kempton also take place.

However, Ffos Las has also been forced to call an inspection at 8am on Wednesday with the track waterlogged in places and further heavy rain forecast ahead of its meeting on Friday.

The course was hit with 16mm of rain on Tuesday, on ground that was already described as heavy, and the forecast is for persistent rain until Thursday evening, which could be as much as 30mm.

Clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara said on Tuesday afternoon: "We've had 16mm of rain since midnight, with the guts of 15mm having fallen since 8.20 this morning, and we're currently waterlogged in places.

"The forecast is not good at all. There are quite large volumes of rain forecast between now and Thursday night, with Friday looking to be mainly dry with passing showers. Friday's chances doesn't look good."

