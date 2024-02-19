Flooded Huntingdon to inspect at 7am on Tuesday for Thursday's card with heavy rain set to sweep across Britain this week

Huntingdon's fixture on Thursday must pass an inspection at 7am on Tuesday, with areas of the track still flooded and more heavy rain forecast this week.

The Cambridgeshire course was under water for the third time this year following its meeting on February 8. While the river level nearby is receding, the home straight remains flooded in places following 16mm of rain at the weekend.

Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said on Monday morning: "We've got water on the home straight bend near the hotel, and access to the track has been challenging, but we've seen a significant drop in the water in the last 12 hours.

"We'll have a look tomorrow, but we're really hanging on the forecast from Wednesday into Thursday. We might get up to 10mm and that'll just put us back in the same situation. We're on a floodplain and we've done all we can to stop flooding as much as possible, but it's proving to be our Achilles' heel."

A band of heavy rain is set to sweep across Britain from Wednesday, but Kempton hopes it will not significantly impact its Premier meeting on Saturday.

The going is soft, good to soft in places at the Surrey track following 15mm rain on Sunday. Its seven-race card stages three Grade 2 contests, as well as the feature £150,000 Coral Trophy (3.37 ).

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said on Monday: "We've now got the potential for up to 20mm of rain from Wednesday and into Thursday, and it looks like there's a risk of showers too.

"We're calling it good to soft, soft in places, but if we do get that much rainfall I can envisage we'd be going towards more soft, heavy in places by raceday."

One area of concern with the forecast heavy rainfall is the lake bend, but Clifford expects to be able to navigate any problems that could arise.

He added: "It was under water on Sunday, but it's fine now. However, if there's 20mm rain then it'll be the softest part of the track because it's just a little bit above the water table and has a lake to one side, and a brook to the other, so the water cannot really go anywhere.

"But all in all it should be fine and we'll find a way to navigate around any splashy areas that we might get there."

The going at Newcastle for its Eider Chase card on Saturday is heavy, with some soft places in the home straight, but a showery and blustery build-up is forecast.

In Ireland, the going is heavy for Punchestown's meeting on Wednesday, and soft to heavy at Thurles for Thursday's card. However, up to 30mm of rain is forecast at the track before racing begins.

