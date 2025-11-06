Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:15 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Five winners from his last eight runners: Sam Thomas unleashes stable stars in bid to keep up remarkable run of form

Sam Thomas
Sam Thomas: is enjoying a red-hot run of formCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Sam Thomas has hit the ground running this season and is determined to keep the feelgood factor going this weekend when he unleashes two of his brightest prospects for their comebacks at Aintree. 

The Welsh Grand National-winning trainer is in red-hot form, with five winners from his last eight runners and a remarkable 63 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Thomas's season will step up another gear when he saddles Scottish Grand National third Our Power in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.40) over the National fences, as well as runaway Ladbrokes Trophy winner Katate Dori, who has a crucial prep run for the Coral Gold Cup in a Pertemps qualifier (12.55).

"We’re really happy," said Thomas. "It’s been a great start to the season for everyone, and we’re delighted for all the team and the boss, Mr Walters.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain