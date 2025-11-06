Five winners from his last eight runners: Sam Thomas unleashes stable stars in bid to keep up remarkable run of form

Sam Thomas has hit the ground running this season and is determined to keep the feelgood factor going this weekend when he unleashes two of his brightest prospects for their comebacks at Aintree.

The Welsh Grand National-winning trainer is in red-hot form, with five winners from his last eight runners and a remarkable 63 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Thomas's season will step up another gear when he saddles Scottish Grand National third Our Power in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.40 ) over the National fences, as well as runaway Ladbrokes Trophy winner Katate Dori, who has a crucial prep run for the Coral Gold Cup in a Pertemps qualifier (12.55 ).

"We’re really happy," said Thomas. "It’s been a great start to the season for everyone, and we’re delighted for all the team and the boss, Mr Walters.