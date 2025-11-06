- More
Five winners from his last eight runners: Sam Thomas unleashes stable stars in bid to keep up remarkable run of form
Sam Thomas has hit the ground running this season and is determined to keep the feelgood factor going this weekend when he unleashes two of his brightest prospects for their comebacks at Aintree.
The Welsh Grand National-winning trainer is in red-hot form, with five winners from his last eight runners and a remarkable 63 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. Thomas's season will step up another gear when he saddles Scottish Grand National third Our Power in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase (2.40) over the National fences, as well as runaway Ladbrokes Trophy winner Katate Dori, who has a crucial prep run for the Coral Gold Cup in a Pertemps qualifier (12.55).
"We’re really happy," said Thomas. "It’s been a great start to the season for everyone, and we’re delighted for all the team and the boss, Mr Walters.
- 'He's just so good' - Sean Bowen bids to ride first winner for trainers of Grand Sefton favourite at Aintree
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Grand Sefton at Aintree and Wincanton's Badger Beers on Saturday
- William Hill to offer new £500,000 bonus for any winner of three designated Grand National trials who follow up at Aintree
- 'There isn't a better trainer in Britain, two of his horses make my list' - Graeme Rodway provides his handicap hurdlers to follow
- Britain's leading Gold Cup hope makes his reappearance on Thursday - but what can we expect from him?
