Five key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

The bet365 Charlie Hall Chase is the star show in Britain on Saturday at Wetherby, while Ascot's jumps season kicks off with an intriguing card. Ayr, Chelmsford and Newmarket are also in action and here are some key stats from each of the five meetings . . .

Ascot

Gavin Cromwell has been in flying form in the last fortnight, operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate including three winners at Cheltenham's Showcase meeting last weekend.

He saddles one runner on Saturday, with Yeah Man making the trip to Berkshire for the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.45 ).

The six-year-old finished second in a 3m2f handicap chase at Down Royal, and faces the likes of the classy Eldorado Allen and Ultima Handicap Chase third Monbeg Genius.

Yeah Man 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Ayr

Trainer William Young jnr and jockey Sean Quinlan have a formidable 60 per cent strike-rate when teaming up at Ayr in the last five seasons.

They come together with Darkest Day in the 2m handicap hurdle (2.53 ). The eight-year-old has won two of his last three starts, but must bounce back from a disappointing last of seven at Kelso last month.

Darkest Day 14:53 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: William Young Jnr

Chelmsford

Jack Jones has a fine 35 per cent (7-20) strike-rate at the Essex track in his burgeoning training career and saddles one runner on its eight-race card.

The Newmarket handler, who is enjoying a career-best season with 20 winners, relies on Mitigator in the mile handicap (5.30 ). The seven-year-old races off top weight, but bounced back to form when second over course and distance last time.

Mitigator 17:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Newmarket

Paul Mulrennan has the best form of all the jockeys riding on the Rowley Mile's finale card, with a 38 per cent (5-13) strike-rate there in the last five years.

He has four rides at track and partners the Archie Watson-trained Shardam in the Listed Montrose Fillies' Stakes (2.47 ). The daughter of Too Darn Hot impressed on her stable debut when victorious at Haydock in September.

Mulrennan also rides Geliceaux (11.52 ), Faro De San Juan (1.02 ) and Hieronymus (3.57 ).

Shardam 14:47 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Archie Watson

Wetherby

Paul Nicholls' form has started to become red-hot and he also has a brilliant record at Wetherby, where he is set to unleash his star chaser among two runners on the card.

The Dicheat trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight is 31 per cent (10-32) as the jumps season gets into full swing, while he also has a 38 per cent (6-16) strike-rate at the Yorkshire track in the last five seasons.

King George VI Chase hero and Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame is the red-hot favourite to win the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (3.00 ) again. He was an easy three-and-a-half-length winner of the 3m Grade 2 last year.

Nicholls also saddles Red Risk in the Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle (2.25 ), but last season's Lanzarote Hurdle second must improve against the likes of Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher and Thyme Hill.

