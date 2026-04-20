Five horses to note on Sandown's Friday undercard - including a 1.6 million guineas Book 1 buy for Godolphin

Field Of Gold and Zeus Olympios are entered in the bet365 Mile, the highlight of Sandown's meeting on Friday, but the undercard is likely to be just as intriguing with an array of exciting runners, including some with Classic aspirations.

1.50: bet365 Esher Cup Handicap

The Night Of Thunder colt holds an entry in the Dante Stakes next month and will bid to maintain his unbeaten record at Sandown on Friday.

He won on his debut in November before making a successful seasonal return, and first start on turf, at Yarmouth over a mile this month. The ante-post favourite for the Esher Cup, he is set to make his handicap debut off a mark of 97.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, who have made a strong start to the turf campaign, the Wathnan Racing-owned 360,000gns purchase can help maintain that momentum.

Organise 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.25: bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes (Group 3)

Almaqam will bid to improve on last year’s third in this race, when beaten a length and a quarter by Al Aasy, but after that he did go on to beat Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard.

He signed off his four-year-old campaign with three placed efforts in Group company, including when third in the Champion Stakes, four lengths behind Calandagan.

Kieran Shoemark is booked to ride the Ed Walker-trained runner, although he faces strong opposition. Last year’s Dante and Great Voltigeur winner Pride Of Arras could make his seasonal return, while Almeric is another possible runner for Andrew Balding.

Almaqam 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

3.35: bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3)

Ante-post Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini had been entered for this race but is likely to head to Epsom next week instead, leaving Aidan O’Brien to rely on Action, who is a 16-1 chance for the Epsom Classic.

O’Brien won this race last year with Swagman, who did not go on to contest the Derby. The trial has still produced Classic winners, however, with Adayar finishing second here before his Derby success in 2021.

Action split stablemates when third in the Futurity Trophy on his final start, finishing ahead of Benvenuto Cellini but behind Hawk Mountain. He also had strong form earlier last season, having finished third to 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes.

Action 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.35: bet365 Classic Trial (Group 3)

Among Action's rivals is the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb, a full brother to six-time Group 1 winner Baaeed. Like his sibling, he made a winning debut and, while he has plenty to prove to reach those heights, a Group 3 success here would be a promising step forward.

This will be his first run for 231 days following that debut win at Ascot, and he holds entries in the Dante, Derby and Irish Derby. He is priced at 40-1 for Epsom.

Raaheeb 15:35 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Owen Burrows

4.10: bet365 "Wild Card" Fillies' Novice Stakes

This filly was a 1.6 million guineas purchase and, after finishing fifth on her debut last August, returned with a win on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last month.

The Godolphin-owned daughter of Sea The Stars faced useful opposition first time out, including Legacy Link, who is 25-1 for the Oaks, and the winner Evolutionist, trained by Karl Burke, who is 20-1 for the 1,000 Guineas and 40-1 for the Oaks.

Ribbon Of Sea 16:10 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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