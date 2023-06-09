Five animal rights protesters who invaded track at Doncaster plead not guilty to public nuisance charge

Five animal rights campaigners who delayed racing by getting on the course at Doncaster last month and attempting to make a sit-down protest pleaded not guilty to charges of public nuisance in court on Friday.

They appeared for arraignment at Sheffield Crown Court, backed by a dozen colourfully clad supporters in the public gallery.

The three women and two men were remanded on bail and committed for a trial which is due to start on March 18 next year and is scheduled to last for five days.

Zara Verryt, 34 and Johanna Grace, 26, both from Sheffield, plus Sarah Foy, 23, Joshua Lane, 26 and Thomas Foy, 24, all from Derbyshire, were charged with “causing a nuisance, contrary to Section 78 (1) and (4) of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2002.”

The charge alleges that on May 6 at Doncaster racecourse without reasonable excuse they “did an act, namely blocked the way of the racetrack, and that obstructed the public or a section of the public in the exercise or enjoyment of a right that may be exercised or enjoyed by the public at large, intending or being reckless that it would have such a consequence.”

The individuals involved, who had appeared originally at Doncaster Magistrates' Court, could be seen on the day wearing pink t-shirts with the words “Animal Rising, For All Life” on them.

Their alleged action came three weeks after Animal Rising caused a delay to the Grand National when protesters got on to the course at Aintree and a fortnight after demonstrators attempted to cause similar disruption on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr.

Those incidents and a public threat of protest caused Jockey Club Racecourses to take out an injunction covering much of Epsom racecourse before the Derby last Saturday, to act as a deterrent to protesters. One protester got on to the track during the Classic and was swiftly removed by police and security.

Read these next:

Animal Rising protester to remain in custody after being refused bail at magistrates' court

No injunction for Royal Ascot as course says existing measures enough to counter protests

Summer of disruption fails to materialise at Epsom as Jockey Club's actions against protesters pay off

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.