First for Godolphin as Harry Eustace leases their vacant Highfield Stables

Harry Eustace at Park Lodge StablesNewmarket 8.7.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Harry Eustace: on the move to bigger yard in NewmarketCredit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Eustace is literally moving from Park Lane to the Newmarket equivalent of Mayfair in the coming days after signing a groundbreaking lease on a yard owned by Godolphin.

The 35-year-old trainer is to take over the vacant Highfield Stables on the Bury Road, where his neighbours will include champion trainers John and Thady Gosden, Sir Michael Stoute, Roger Varian, Sean Woods and Charlie Fellowes.

Eustace has outgrown his base at Park Lodge Stables, which is owned by his father James. He took over the reins from him at the town centre stable on Park Lane in 2021. 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 1 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 11:00, 1 December 2023

