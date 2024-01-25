Racing Post logo
First Energumene and Edwardstone, now Jonbon? Editeur Du Gite camp plot another famous Clarence House upset at Cheltenham

Editeur Du Gite: seeking to defend the Clarence House Chase
Editeur Du Gite: seeking to defend the Clarence House Chase Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Editeur Du Gite toppled Energumene and Edwardstone in the rearranged Clarence House Chase last year and connections are plotting another upset when they take on Jonbon at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Grade 1 has been rescheduled from last Saturday's lost Ascot card to Cheltenham's high-profile Trials day fixture a week later, just as it was 12 months ago, when Editeur Du Gite defied odds of 14-1 to see off Edwardstone up the hill with subsequent Champion Chase winner Energumene floundering behind in third.

Jonbon assumes the role of the overwhelming favourite this time after five were declared for the My Pension Expert-sponsored Grade 1, and connections are under no illusion it will be a tough ask to overcome their underdog status again against the impressive Tingle Creek winner, who has only ever been beaten by brilliant stablemate Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 25 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:31, 25 January 2024

