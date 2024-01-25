First Energumene and Edwardstone, now Jonbon? Editeur Du Gite camp plot another famous Clarence House upset at Cheltenham
Editeur Du Gite toppled Energumene and Edwardstone in the rearranged Clarence House Chase last year and connections are plotting another upset when they take on Jonbon at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The Grade 1 has been rescheduled from last Saturday's lost Ascot card to Cheltenham's high-profile Trials day fixture a week later, just as it was 12 months ago, when Editeur Du Gite defied odds of 14-1 to see off Edwardstone up the hill with subsequent Champion Chase winner Energumene floundering behind in third.
Jonbon assumes the role of the overwhelming favourite this time after five were declared for the My Pension Expert-sponsored Grade 1, and connections are under no illusion it will be a tough ask to overcome their underdog status again against the impressive Tingle Creek winner, who has only ever been beaten by brilliant stablemate Constitution Hill and El Fabiolo.
Published on 25 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:31, 25 January 2024
- 'They're proper rides, aren't they?' Harry Cobden talks up Cheltenham chances - including a 'great spare ride to get'
- 'It's what you get up in the morning for' - Stephen Mulqueen excited to ride Ahoy Senor for first time in Cotswold Chase
- The eight stars who can get your pulse racing on a super Saturday at Cheltenham and Doncaster
- Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Cheltenham Trials day card - plus a big-race tip and free bet
- Nico de Boinville ruled out of Clarence House Chase due to injury with James Bowen set to take Jonbon ride
