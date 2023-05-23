Find out the top sprinters entered in the July Cup at Newmarket

Leading sprinters Highfield Princess and Kinross could contest the valuable July Cup for the first time as they head 38 entries for the Newmarket Group 1 on July 15.

The £600,000 race, which features on the final day of Newmarket's July festival, has attracted a host of top sprinters across Britain and Ireland, with a maximum field of 20 runners allowed to take part.

Highfield Princess shot to the top of the sprint division last year but is yet to run at Newmarket, having missed the meeting last year.

She was narrowly denied on her seasonal debut in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes by the Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue, who features among the entries.

Dual Group 1 winner Kinross matches Highfield Princess at the top of the official ratings at 119 following his victory last year in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot and third-place finish at the Breeders' Cup meeting in November.

Godolphin, second in the race last year with Naval Crown, have just one entry in the Charlie Appleby-trained Al Suhail, who was half a length behind Danyah in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai in March.

The Antarctic: winner at Naas and one of six entries for Aidan O'Brien Credit: Patrick McCann

Also featuring are six entries from Aidan O'Brien, who is joint-leading trainer in the race with five wins. His possibles include recent Naas winner The Antarctic, brother to top sprinter Battaash.

Last year's 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet, who will be aimed at sprint targets this season, is one of two entries for George Boughey alongside Al Dasim, while recent Listed winner Shaquille could bid to land trainer Julie Camacho a first top-level triumph.

Royal Ascot handicaps begin to take shape

Entries were revealed on Tuesday for two of Royal Ascot's main handicaps, with 81 entered for the Royal Hunt Cup on June 21 and 90 entered for the Wokingham Stakes on the final day of the meeting.

Rohaan, who has won the £175,000 Wokingham for the last two years, did not appear among the entries for the June 24 contest and the weights could be headed by last year's Commonwealth Cup runner-up Flaming Rib.

There is a maximum field of 28 in that race, while Intellogent could seek to go one better in the Royal Hunt Cup for Jane Chapple-Hyam after finishing a surprise 40-1 second behind Dark Shift in the mile contest last year.

Third-place Tempus is entered for Archie Watson in the Wednesday handicap, which can feature up to 30 runners, while the David Menuisier-trained Migration is among the higher-rated horses.

