'Financially it's a big ask' - Musselburgh takes a risk with increased trials weekend prize-money

Magna Sam: landed the Edinburgh National under Alex Edwards
Magna Sam: 2023 Edinburgh National winner could bid for a repeat victory at Musselburgh on SaturdayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Musselburgh is excited to offer vastly increased prize-money for its Cheltenham trials cards this weekend, but admits it has "rolled the dice" to pay for it.

The two-day meeting carries total purses of £430,000, up from £280,000 last year, and Saturday's bet365 Edinburgh National will be the track's first £100,000 jump race.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has 21 entries across the 13 races at Musselburgh, eight of which will be shown live on ITV or ITV3.

David CarrReporter

Published on 30 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 15:30, 30 January 2024

