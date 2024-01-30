'Financially it's a big ask' - Musselburgh takes a risk with increased trials weekend prize-money

Musselburgh is excited to offer vastly increased prize-money for its Cheltenham trials cards this weekend, but admits it has "rolled the dice" to pay for it.

The two-day meeting carries total purses of £430,000, up from £280,000 last year, and Saturday's bet365 Edinburgh National will be the track's first £100,000 jump race.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has 21 entries across the 13 races at Musselburgh, eight of which will be shown live on ITV or ITV3.