Finalists announced for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

The candidates for the 2024 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards have been whittled down to a list of 18 finalists.

The winners across six categories will be announced at a ceremony at Ascot on Monday, February 26, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the Godolphin-sponsored event created to celebrate the dedication of racing staff across Britain.

Attending the ceremony as a guest of honour will be Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, who is a former Olympian eventer and amateur jockey as well as a longstanding supporter of several industry charities.

The event, which will be hosted by broadcaster Ed Chamberlin, will also reveal the winner of the overall Employee of the Year award, which was won last year by John O'Shea's assistant trainer Sarah Guest and comes with a £30,000 prize.

Each winner and runner-up in the six categories will also receive a share of the £128,500 prize-money provided by Godolphin.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: "I'd like to congratulate this year's finalists on this wonderful achievement. You are all fitting representatives of the thousands of stud, stable and industry employees across the country who are the backbone of our industry.

"The 2024 ceremony promises to be a truly memorable occasion and it is fitting that The Princess Royal will be with us as guest of honour as we mark 20 years of recognising the very best of British racing and breeding.

"My sincere thanks to our judges, who have done a brilliant job in narrowing down the nominations – and now have the even more difficult task of choosing the overall winners.

"We are also very grateful to our sponsor, Godolphin, and award partners, the Racing Post, Racing TV and Ascot Racecourse Supports, for your ongoing commitment to shining a spotlight on the hard work, expertise and dedication of our people."

More than 180 nominations were received for this year's awards across the racing and breeding industry, with a shortlist of 60 candidates announced in November following an initial judging process.

The remaining nominees will undergo a final judging process on the day of the award ceremony before the winners are revealed that evening.

The finalists

David Nicholson Newcomer Award

Bethan Nelson – Warren Greatrex

Molly Roberts – Ed Walker

Hollie Wiltshire – Alan King

Leadership

Cheryl Armstrong – Charlie Fellowes

Andrew McIntyre – William Haggas

Eamonn O'Donnabhain – Tom Lacey

Rider/Groom

Vicki Boyle-Atkins – Richard Phillips

Lyndsey Bull – Ian Williams

Alice Kettlewell – Karl Burke

Stud Staff

Noel Challinor – Northmore Stud

Jack Conroy – Chasemore Farm

David Porter-Mackrell – Newsells Park Stud

Dedication

Andrea Kelly – Tim Vaughan

Linda Murphy – Rae Guest

Brian Taylor – Luck Greayer Shipping

Community Award

Joanne Flaherty – Chelmsford City Racecourse

David Letts – Racing With Pride

Lauren Semple – Police Scotland/Scottish Racing Academy

