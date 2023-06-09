Fillies to the fore as Soul Sister and Tahiyra take early lead in Cartier Horse of the Year race

Star fillies Soul Sister and Tahiyra have taken an early lead at the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year rankings following their brilliant Classic wins.

Soul Sister gave Frankie Dettori a seventh win in the Oaks when a fine winner at Epsom earlier this month, while the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra compensated for her defeat in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket when victorious in the Irish equivalent.

The pair share the lead at the top of the Horse of the Year standings on 56 points, two ahead of Dubai Honour (54), who leads the Older Horse division following his Group 1 wins in Australia in the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Soul Sister and Tahiyra are also at the top of the Three-Year-Old Filly standings ahead of the latter's 1,000 Guineas conqueror Mawj, who is third on 48 points.

The brilliant Betfred Derby winner Auguste Rodin and 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean share the number-one spot for leading Three-Year-Old colt.

Auguste Rodin (blue and orange cap): joint-top of the Three-Year-Old Colt division Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The duo sit joint-top on 48 points apiece following their Classic successes, with French 2,000 Guineas victor Marhaba Ya Sanafi third on 44 points and the impressive Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact on 32 points.

There is nothing between five horses at the head of the sprinter division, which include star northern speedsters Art Power and Azure Blue.

Art Power bounced back to winning ways in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last month, while the Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with victory in the Duke of York Stakes at last month's Dante meeting.

Three-year-olds Dramatised and Little Big Bear, as well as Prix du Gros-Chene winner Game Run, are also locked at the top of the rankings on 16 points.

Dubai Gold Cup winner Broome, Yorkshire Cup victor Giavellotto and Sober set the pace in the stayer division on 16 points.

The winners at the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel on November 9. The winners are determined through points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent), combined with opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and votes from readers of the Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph (35 per cent).

Cartier Racing Awards standings

Horse of the Year

Soul Sister 56

Tahiyra 56

Dubai Honour 54

Auguste Rodin 48

Chaldean 48

Mawj 48

Simca Mille 48

Older Horse

Dubai Honour 54

Simca Mille 48

Modern Games 44

Iresine 40

Algiers 36

Anmaat 36

Three-Year-Old Colt

Auguste Rodin 48

Chaldean 48

Marhaba Ya Sanafi 44

Ace Impact 32

Big Rock 32

Three-Year-Old Filly

Soul Sister 56

Tahiyra 56

Mawj 48

Blue Rose Cen 40

Jannah Rose 40

Sprinter

Art Power 16

Azure Blue 16

Dramatised 16

Game Run 16

Little Big Bear 16

Stayer

Broome 16

Giavellotto 16

Sober 16

Aff Un Zo 12

Big Call 12

Siskany 12

The Good Man 12

