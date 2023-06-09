Fillies to the fore as Soul Sister and Tahiyra take early lead in Cartier Horse of the Year race

Star fillies Soul Sister and Tahiyra have taken an early lead at the top of the Cartier Horse of the Year rankings following their brilliant Classic wins.
Soul Sister gave Frankie Dettori a seventh win in the Oaks when a fine winner at Epsom earlier this month, while the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra compensated for her defeat in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket when victorious in the Irish equivalent.
The pair share the lead at the top of the Horse of the Year standings on 56 points, two ahead of Dubai Honour (54), who leads the Older Horse division following his Group 1 wins in Australia in the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Soul Sister and Tahiyra are also at the top of the Three-Year-Old Filly standings ahead of the latter's 1,000 Guineas conqueror Mawj, who is third on 48 points.
The brilliant Betfred Derby winner Auguste Rodin and 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean share the number-one spot for leading Three-Year-Old colt.
The duo sit joint-top on 48 points apiece following their Classic successes, with French 2,000 Guineas victor Marhaba Ya Sanafi third on 44 points and the impressive Prix du Jockey Club winner Ace Impact on 32 points.
There is nothing between five horses at the head of the sprinter division, which include star northern speedsters Art Power and Azure Blue.
Art Power bounced back to winning ways in the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last month, while the Michael Dods-trained Azure Blue continued her rapid rise through the ranks with victory in the Duke of York Stakes at last month's Dante meeting.
Three-year-olds Dramatised and Little Big Bear, as well as Prix du Gros-Chene winner Game Run, are also locked at the top of the rankings on 16 points.
Dubai Gold Cup winner Broome, Yorkshire Cup victor Giavellotto and Sober set the pace in the stayer division on 16 points.
The winners at the 33rd Cartier Racing Awards will be presented at the Dorchester Hotel on November 9. The winners are determined through points earned in Pattern races (30 per cent), combined with opinions of a panel of racing journalists and handicappers (35 per cent) and votes from readers of the Racing Post and The Daily Telegraph (35 per cent).
Horse of the Year
Soul Sister 56
Tahiyra 56
Dubai Honour 54
Auguste Rodin 48
Chaldean 48
Mawj 48
Simca Mille 48
Older Horse
Dubai Honour 54
Simca Mille 48
Modern Games 44
Iresine 40
Algiers 36
Anmaat 36
Three-Year-Old Colt
Auguste Rodin 48
Chaldean 48
Marhaba Ya Sanafi 44
Ace Impact 32
Big Rock 32
Three-Year-Old Filly
Soul Sister 56
Tahiyra 56
Mawj 48
Blue Rose Cen 40
Jannah Rose 40
Sprinter
Art Power 16
Azure Blue 16
Dramatised 16
Game Run 16
Little Big Bear 16
Stayer
Broome 16
Giavellotto 16
Sober 16
Aff Un Zo 12
Big Call 12
Siskany 12
The Good Man 12
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.