Field Of Gold camp targeting Group 2 return this month in warm-up for Lockinge at Newbury

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Field Of Gold will be given an early sighter for a summer campaign at the highest level when lining up in the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Sandown on April 24.

After a second successive piece of work on the Limekilns trial ground on Saturday under Robert Havlin, Field Of Gold looks set to begin his season at the Esher track before lining up in next month's Boylesports Lockinge Stakes, for which he is 15-8 favourite, the same route the John and Thady Gosden yard took with Palace Pier five years ago.

Juddmonte's son of Kingman had a number of potential options for his eagerly anticipated reappearance, including the Listed Doncaster Mile, which was won by Docklands, but that would have come too early, although Charyn did use it as a launchpad to Sandown and then success at Royal Ascot in 2024.

His owners are also responsible for the 5-1 Betfred 2,000 Guineas second-favourite Publish, who impressed in his work on Saturday. He will bid to emulate Field Of Gold when tackling the Group 3 bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday week.

Field Of Gold (Colin Keane, far side) gallops with his lead horse Exposure (Robert Havlin) on the Limekilns Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

What were the options for Field Of Gold?

Sandown's bet365 Mile

Field Of Gold runs well fresh, as he showed when winning the Craven Stakes last season, and will not carry a penalty dropping down to Group 2 level. We would also get a first sight of his new lead horse and Lockinge entry Exposure, who Juddmonte have shipped over from France to lead him at home and in races.

A racecourse gallop

The Gosden team could have opted for a racecourse gallop at the Craven meeting, but Sandown is a better fit ahead of Newbury as it is nine days later and the Gosdens have always liked to support the Mile, with Lead Artist running in it before winning last year's Lockinge, while a pre-race gallop at Newmarket would have been less of a draw for racing fans.

Straight to the Lockinge

It is a long season for top-level milers so going to the Lockinge before Royal Ascot might have allowed him to contest another Group 1 later in the season. There has also been talk of a step up in trip later in his campaign.

Read more:

Colin Keane in Newmarket for the first time this year as top rider links up with Juddmonte stars Field Of Gold and Publish

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