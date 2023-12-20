Ffos Las forced to cancel Thursday card due to waterlogging

Racing at Ffos Las on Thursday has been cancelled due to waterlogging.

There were areas of standing water on the track on Tuesday, which prompted officials to call an inspection at 9am on Wednesday, but conditions failed to improve through the night and further rain is forecast today and tomorrow.

A three-runner 2m5f novice hurdle and six-runner 3m1f handicap chase were the feature events on the seven-race card.

"Unfortunately the forecast of high winds and cold, dry weather overnight didn't materialise," clerk of the course Dai Jones said. "It's damp and drizzly this morning and there's potential for more rain. We're completely saturated.

"We got 42mm in 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday and we needed the better side of the forecast overnight to be in with any sort of chance. We can take a fair amount of rain here as the course dries quite quickly, but not what we've had in such a short amount of time and that's what's caught us out."

The track's next meeting is due to take place on January 3 and Jones is optimistic given the long-term forecast.

He said: "We've got a little bit of a cold snap coming in with less rain so we're hoping for that. It looks promising at the moment."

Elsewhere in Wales, the ground is currently soft at Chepstow, where the £150,000 Welsh Grand National will take place in a week's time.

