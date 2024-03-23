Fergal O'Brien looking for change of fortune with Dysart Enos and Crambo at Aintree after disappointing Cheltenham

Fergal O'Brien is hoping to put a disappointing Cheltenham Festival behind him when sending a talented team to Aintree next month, featuring his unbeaten festival absentee Dysart Enos and Long Walk Hurdle winner Crambo.

The trainer endured a challenging week at Cheltenham, with Highland Hunter suffering a fatal injury in the Ultima, Crambo finishing down the field in the Stayers' Hurdle and Mares' Novice Hurdle fancy Dysart Enos a late non-runner.

Dysart Enos missed the festival after being found to be slightly lame on the morning of the Grade 2, which was won by Golden Ace who Dysart Enos beat by nine lengths in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree last season.

O'Brien said: "I just know there will be somebody having a worse day somewhere and I was more disappointed for the owners, Paddy Brennan and the team at the yard because we were so looking forward to Dysart Enos running.

"We'll move on and she has recovered very quickly, like we thought she would, from a bruised heel. She's back cantering now and will do a bit of work next week. All roads will then lead to the Grade 1 over two miles at Aintree."

The six-year-old, who won her first three starts over hurdles for the Good Stock Syndicate, will be aimed at the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle, although she also has the option of the Herring Queen Series Final at Kelso on April 6.

"She's also in at Kelso but that race would really need to cut up," said O'Brien. "The talk before Cheltenham was about the favourite Brighterdaysahead and listening to Gordon Elliott talk about her the way he did, you knew she was held in high regard.

"She had run to a high level of form in Ireland and perhaps didn't get the run of the race last time, but Golden Ace put her to bed comprehensively and definitely franked our form with her from Aintree last season."

Crambo: a winner at Aintree in October Credit: John Grossick

Dysart Enos will be joined at Aintree by Crambo . The seven-year-old scored at the track on his seasonal reappearance before finishing third at Haydock in November. He then produced a career-best performance to narrowly deny Paisley Park in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot and was sent off at 7-1 for last week's Stayers' Hurdle. However, he failed to make an impression and finished ninth in a race won by the favourite Teahupoo.

"He never ran a race at Cheltenham and I don't know why," said O'Brien. "He's come out of it well, though, and we'll press on to Aintree. Hopefully, we can see the proper Crambo there. You don't become a bad horse after one bad run and he's been phenomenal for us all season."

O'Brien's Aintree team is also set to include Moon D'Orange , who beat subsequent EBF Final third Emailandy at Market Rasen last time, Kamsinas and bumper contenders Horaces Pearl and Tripoli Flyer , who was ruled out of the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival due to unsuitable ground. The form of Tripoli Flyer's most recent victory at Lingfield was boosted when the third, Castle Ivers, comfortably scored under a penalty at Wetherby on Tuesday.

Before Aintree, Springtime Promise could step into Grade 1 company in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on March 31, provided the ground was sufficiently soft.

"We're really happy with her," added O'Brien. "She's actually rated higher than Dysart Enos and can hopefully go well. It would be a rare thing to go and take on the Irish in their own backyard. She's done incredibly well winning her three starts for us."

