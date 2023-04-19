Fergal O'Brien and Graeme McPherson to go their separate ways in summer following 'amicable' split
The stable merger between Fergal O'Brien and Graeme McPherson is to come to an end this summer, with both men to revert to training independently following an "amicable" split.
O'Brien officially took over training duties of McPherson's nearby Martins Hill set-up from October 2021, with the former trainer running the business side of the operation, yet logistical difficulties have been cited as a reason for the termination.
The two said they joined forces to try and compete at the "very top level" and O'Brien currently occupies fifth-place in the British trainers' championship. The split is expected to officially end in July or August.
