Falls in turnover more pronounced in small-field Grade 1 chases says Levy Board chief

The Levy Board has spelled out in stark terms the cost in revenue to British racing caused by the continuing problem of small fields in Grade 1 chases.

Racing Post analysis published this week showed that more than half the chases shown on ITV since the start of the core jumps season in October have featured seven or fewer runners – and therefore have not been open to each-way betting on the first three – a situation Coral's David Stevens described as "a massive issue".

Levy Board chief executive Alan Delmonte revealed the degree to which a Grade 1 chase attracting less than eight runners depresses betting turnover is greater than for lower graded races or handicaps.

Delmonte said that a four-runner race – such as Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase – will, on average, generate only half as much betting turnover as would be the case had there been eight runners. The most alarming statistics pertain to Grade 1 chases, with the Gold Cup last March the most recent top-level contest over fences in Britain to have attracted eight or more runners, since when there has been an unbroken run of 14 races that did not meet that threshold.

Hewick leads the field in the Gold Cup, the last British Grade 1 chase to attract more than seven runners Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He said: "Whether it is Grade 1s or races generally, small fields generally depress betting turnover, and the smaller the field size, the greater the decline.

"As an average in the last six years, six-runner Grade 1 chases on ITV have generated about 60 per cent of the turnover of an eight-runner comparator. Field sizes of four and five have been about 50 per cent of an eight-runner comparator."

Since October ITV Racing has broadcast 103 chases, of which 58 produced a line-up of fewer than eight horses.

Delmonte underlined it was the Grade 1s which are responsible for the biggest falloff, adding: "Small fields in Grade 1 chases have been associated with bigger falls in turnover compared to the average for all chases generally."

The phenomenon of Grade 1 chases failing to attract eight or more runners in Britain is not unprecedented. In both 2021-22 and again in 2022-23, 12 of the 19 Grade 1 chases staged in Britain – 63 per cent – were contested by seven or fewer runners.

During each of those campaigns the two races which breached the eight-runner mark before the Cheltenham Festival were the King George VI Chase and the Ascot Chase, but this year they attracted six and four starters respectively.

Read these next:

'Massive issue' - leading bookmaker warns of the damaging effect of small-field chases on ITV



Levy Board raises 2024 prize-money contribution by £3.2m in bid to support 'racing's aspiration to make change'

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.