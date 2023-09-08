'Extra ice, extra water, extra manpower' - the mitigations put in place by racing during hot weather

Racecourses are taking a wide measure of precautions to safeguard horses from the effects of hot temperatures, which are forecast to hit 32C in some areas of Britain on Saturday.

Stratford’s afternoon jumps fixture – where a maximum temperature of 31C is predicted for 3pm – will take place with “extra ice, extra water, and extra manpower”.

Clerk of the course Nessie Chanter said: “We’ve ordered masses of ice, extra water bowsers, and will have extra staff in place.

“Jockeys will be instructed to dismount as quickly as possible and we have arranged a sea of helpers to get as much cold water on the horses as fast as possible.”

She added: “We will probably only let the winner enter the winner’s enclosure after each race, and have an option to take the horses back to the stable yard by a quicker route than is usual.”

Ascot , which is forecast 32C at 3pm, will offer the same amount of cover as for the royal meeting and other major fixtures.

The track’s senior corporate and industry affairs manager Will Aitkenhead said: “All the usual hot weather precautions will be in place including extra water and ice around the course at strategic points.

“This is backed up by the equine misting fans, which will be in operation as normal, located in the unsaddling area, which is positioned to benefit from maximum shade.”

Kempton , also forecast temperatures of 32C at 3pm, has already staged one all-weather meeting during the heatwave.

“We raced on Wednesday without any issues, and the measures we adopted then will also apply for the meetings tonight and tomorrow,” clerk of the course Barney Clifford said on Friday.

“We are doing everything we possibly can, which includes irrigating the track to keep surface temperatures cool.”

