Exciting William Haggas colt could be set for weekend return after Royal Ascot disappointment

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Saber Strike , who carried a hefty reputation heading into Royal Ascot and was backed accordingly, could try to get his career back on track with a quick reappearance on Saturday in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes .

Owned by Victorious Racing, the colt was sent off the 11-10 favourite for the Jersey Stakes after impressing in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket, but finished sixth of 16 at the royal meeting and connections believe he was not seen to best effect.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old is second favourite for the Group 3 contest at York behind Never So Brave.

Billy Jackson-Stops, who is a racing manager to Victorious Racing, said: “He’s kind of a sit-and-sprint horse and he got caught up eyeballing the Wathnan horse [The Prettiest Star], and ran his race a bit too early.

"William thought straight after the race that maybe things hadn’t fallen his way, and therefore we didn’t see the best of him, and he would be right as rain to run again and back him up in a week.

"The trip and ground were fine, but circumstances didn’t work out for him on the day, hence we are quite keen to get back at the weekend and have another crack at it and see if we can get back on course."

Ten Bob Tony backed up his Epsom win at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Connections are relaxed about the quick turnaround, pointing to Queen Anne Stakes winner Ten Bob Tony, who successfully backed up his Tattenham Corner Stakes win at Epsom before scoring at Royal Ascot at 50-1.

Jackson-Stops said: "Ten Bob Tony is the perfect example of backing these horses up and there’s no issue doing it when they are showing all the right signs. The final decision will come down to William, whether he will run him or not."

The Saber Strike camp are confident they can challenge the Andrew Balding-trained Never So Brave, who has yet to recapture his Group 1-winning form this year.

"I think the market speaks," Jackson-Stops said. "We’re second favourite behind Never So Brave, who has course form but needs to show it this year, and he sets the standard. We’re the improver, but if we can put Ascot behind us we can give him a real good run for his money and get ourselves back on track.”

York Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes (York, Saturday)

William Hill: 11-10 Never So Brave, 13-8 Saber Strike, 8 Paborus, 12 Chicago Critic, Qirat, 14 bar.

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