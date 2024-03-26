'Exciting new dawn' for 888 as company launches new strategy following fall in earnings

888 Holdings, the parent company of William Hill, reported a fall in earnings by 25 per cent when its full-year results for 2023 was released on Tuesday.

While revenue and adjusted earnings were up compared to 2022, the company reported in its 2023 results that adjusted earnings after tax had fallen to £48.1 million.

In response, 888 unveiled a new strategy, described by chief executive Per Widerstrom as "the beginning of an exciting new dawn", which could involve the renaming of the business to Evoke PLC.

Widerstrom, who joined 888 as chief executive in October, said: “It is incredibly exciting to announce our Value Creation Plan, our strategy for success, our new financial targets, and our new corporate identity. Today marks the beginning of an exciting new dawn for this business.

“We are now clear on what success looks like, we have the team and capabilities to deliver, and I am confident that the execution of our plan will deliver a high return on equity from sustainable profitable growth, enhanced by deleveraging.”

Last year was a turbulent one for 888, with long-standing chief executive Itai Pazner leaving and several new members joining the executive team of the company.

In September, 888 was forced to issue a profits warning to the markets, while the Gambling Commission recently concluded a licence review that was triggered by the investment into the firm by Kenny Alexander. The regulator said it would not be taking any action against 888.

888, the parent company of William Hill, wants to put customers at the centre of its offering Credit: John Grossick

Wilderstrom said 888 wanted to focus on creating value as part of its new strategic plan with the intention of growing revenue by five to nine per cent a year. Key to this would be for the group’s brands to be “tuned into our customer needs, offering personalised value with sustainability embedded into every offering”.

The six initiatives for 888 would be geared towards building long-term customer relationships, differentiating its brands from competitors, leveraging artificial intelligence, unifying technology platforms, creating a ‘winning’ culture and integrating new core principles.

Widerstrom said: “Having joined the company in October my conviction in the significant opportunity for the group is stronger than ever. We have acted with pace, decisiveness and urgency to build a clear strategy to deliver success. These actions include significantly strengthening our executive leadership team and developing a new strategic framework and value creation plan.

“I firmly believe that the group now has all the key ingredients for long-term success: leading positions in growing markets with high and rising barriers to entry; powerful proprietary technology; a top-class management team; and some of the strongest betting and gaming brands in the world.”

Tuesday's results were regarded as "positive" by analysts Goodbody. In early trading, shares in 888 Holdings increased by 0.54 per cent and at 9am were at 84.25p.

Read these next:

Flutter Entertainment reports strong performance with further growth expected in 2024

'We are now firmly on the right road' - chairman Barry Gibson reflects on a turbulent year for Entain

The Front Page: who is to blame for the Cheltenham Festival's slump?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.