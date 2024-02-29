Racing Post logo
Excitement building for festival-winning syndicate as it bids for more Cheltenham Grade 1 glory with Stage Star

Harry Cobden riding Stage Star survive a blunder at the last to win The Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase
Stage Star: festival winner is best priced at 9-2 for the Ryanair ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Stage Star gave the Owners Group one of their biggest victories at the Cheltenham Festival last year and the 4,000-strong syndicate hopes for yet another dream result when its flagship runner lines up in the Ryanair Chase in two weeks' time. 

The Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old claimed his first Grade 1 chase success in the Turners last year and has been pointed towards the Ryanair ever since, having added victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup with an impressive success back at the track in November. 

Despite being pulled up on his last start at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, Stage Star has done nothing but please racing manager Dan Downie in his preparation for the festival and the syndicate is determined to savour the build up to the Grade 1 clash with potential rivals Banbridge and Envoi Allen on March 14. 

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 29 February 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:16, 29 February 2024

