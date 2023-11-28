Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Excitement building for 18-year-old jockey as he prepares to partner his mother's horse in Coral Gold Cup

Beau Morgan: 18-year-old will ride in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday
Beau Morgan: 18-year-old will ride in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

A teenager will bid to win one of jump racing's most historic prizes in his mother's colours on Saturday when Twig attempts to continue his spectacular rise with victory in the Coral Gold Cup (2.50).

Conditional rider Beau Morgan is only 18 and claims 5lb but will take on the best the weighing room has to offer in the Newbury showpiece with a horse his older brother and former jockey Luca bought for "next to nothing" just three years ago.

Since then Twig has given Beau his first ride and win in a point-to-point, registered four more victories in that code and seven under rules, with his extraordinary improvement culminating in Summer Cup success at Uttoxeter in July.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 28 November 2023inBritain

Last updated 15:00, 28 November 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain