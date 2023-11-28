Excitement building for 18-year-old jockey as he prepares to partner his mother's horse in Coral Gold Cup

A teenager will bid to win one of jump racing's most historic prizes in his mother's colours on Saturday when Twig attempts to continue his spectacular rise with victory in the Coral Gold Cup (2.50) .

Conditional rider Beau Morgan is only 18 and claims 5lb but will take on the best the weighing room has to offer in the Newbury showpiece with a horse his older brother and former jockey Luca bought for "next to nothing" just three years ago.

Since then Twig has given Beau his first ride and win in a point-to-point, registered four more victories in that code and seven under rules, with his extraordinary improvement culminating in Summer Cup success at Uttoxeter in July.