Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'Exceptional' King Of Steel likely to drop down in trip as Roger Varian looks forward to next season

Hukum: winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot
King Of Steel (left) battles on to finish third to Hukum and Westover at Ascot Credit: Mark Cranham

Roger Varian will look after King George third King Of Steel for the rest of this season as he believes the son of Wootton Bassett "could be exceptional next year".

Varian was delighted with the Amo Racing colt's third behind Hukum in Saturday's race of the season at Ascot and while a plan for the rest of the campaign has yet to be decided, with Varian keen to let the colt tell him when he is ready to run again after three races in two months, he suspects his next start will be over shorter.

"He looks a genuine Group 1 performer and we're taking a lot of encouragement from the run," said Varian. "It's too early to say where he'll run next, but I think it's likely it will be over a mile and a quarter. We'll run him when he's ready to run again and I think he'll keep getting better. We have to mind him a little bit this year because I think he could be exceptional next year as a four-year-old when he's that little bit stronger.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 17:00, 30 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain