Ex-policeman enlisted as trainers' federation launches campaign to combat social media abuse

A former police superintendent is to be used to combat abusive online messages to trainers as part of a new campaign in a bid to tackle harassment.

Jumps trainer Jimmy Moffatt in June described the correspondence he had received as "horrific", while in 2021 a special report by the Racing Post laid bare the extent of the abuse four young jockeys had suffered.

In August, the BHA excluded a social media user for their treatment of trainers and riders and reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on the matter, and the new campaign, which the National Trainers Federation (NTF) launched on Thursday and will use a central database of evidence, is seen as another preventative measure.

The NTF has trialled an easy-to-use reporting process among Lambourn trainers that feeds malicious content into a wider database that can be shared with the BHA and, in more serious cases, be forwarded to police.

The NTF will also provide trainers with advice and guidance on how to reduce exposure to abusive communications and borrow findings from other sports.

Sean Memory, who served with Wiltshire Police for 30 years, has been brought on board to help investigate and identify culprits.

It is hoped the government’s online safety bill will prompt social media companies to act when it comes to such messages as well.

NTF chief executive Paul Johnson said: "We are pleased to launch this campaign and reporting process in full, which we believe can make a real difference in combatting abusive communications to trainers. We are fortunate to have secured the services of Sean Memory, whose knowledge of racing, and experience of dealing with abusive content and its implications will be invaluable.

"This initiative reinforces the organisation's commitment to ensuring that trainers can operate without harassment or threats of harm."

