'Everything has come together' - George Scott relishing hot streak as trainer enjoys six winners in five days

A difficult few years have begun to feel worth it for George Scott after the Newmarket trainer celebrated sending out his sixth winner in five days this week.

Scott, who has trained since 2015, matched his career-best record of seven winners for the month with Isle Of Jura's victory at Newbury on Friday.

The recent run of success has included doubles at Windsor and Yarmouth, and Scott is eager to keep the momentum going after striking a rich vein of form.