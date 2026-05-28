Estrange set to headline Carlisle's Saturday card but David O'Meara on weather watch ahead of return

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David O'Meara's flag bearer Estrange is primed for her first run of the season but her planned return on Saturday could be in doubt due to the prolonged dry weather.

The striking grey mare, who was last seen finishing second to Kalpana in the Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot, has been declared for the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes, which will now be staged at Carlisle after Haydock was forced to call off its upcoming two meetings due to unsuitable track conditions.

While O'Meara is happy to start the five-year-old's campaign in the rescheduled Group 3 contest, he will be keeping one eye on the weather to see if the going can ease from its current good, good to firm in places following a record-breaking heatwave in Britain at the start of the week.