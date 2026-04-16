Entain share price up as Ladbrokes and Coral owner 'continues to build on momentum' at start of 2026 with UK the 'standout performer'

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Shares in Entain surged on Thursday morning after the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral reported it had made a strong start to the year in a trading update for the first quarter of 2026.

Chief executive Stella David told analysts results had been in line with expectations "despite most markets experiencing particularly customer-friendly sports results".

Entain said net gaming revenue (NGR) for the group, including its US joint venture BetMGM, had risen by three per cent during the period, while volume growth – which assumes the same sports margin in both years – was up eight per cent.

Online NGR for the group was up five per cent for the period, the company's eighth consecutive quarter of online growth.

Key takeouts

Group net gaming revenue up three per cent, in line with expectations.

Company growing market share in the UK and Ireland in online and retail.

Full-year guidance for 2026 reiterated, with online NGR growth of five to seven per cent expected.

David described the UK as the "standout performer", with Entain gaining market share in the UK and Ireland in both online and retail with NGR up six per cent for the division, driven by a 13 per cent growth in online.

The near-doubling of the rate of remote gaming duty announced in the budget last year kicked in at the start of April but David – who also pointed out that Entain had paid £574 million in UK taxes last year – said the performance in the UK meant the company was set up well "to withstand the impact of the draconian tax increases better than the competition".

Earlier in the week BetMGM had reported net revenue of $696m for the first quarter, up six per cent, which reflected "robust" gaming growth tempered by player-friendly sports results.

BetMGM had cut its full-year guidance for 2026, saying that earnings would be at the lower end of the $300-$350m range, while net revenue for the year was now expected to be now expected to be between $2.9 and $3.1 billion, down from $3.1 to $3.2bn.

However, for the group Entain maintained its guidance for the year, with online NGR growth of five to seven per cent and adjusted earnings in line with market expectations.

Entain chief executive Stella David

David said: "We entered 2026 with strong momentum which has continued in the first quarter, with strong volume growth across our diversified portfolio. This further demonstrates our ongoing strategic execution and strengthening operations, and also highlights the growth embedded in our globally scaled business.

"Our strong and resilient business has started the year well, and we continue to build on this momentum. Our sharper focus and optimisation initiatives reinforce our conviction in delivering sustainable growth and improving cash generation.

"Entain remains well positioned to be a long-term industry winner, seizing the many opportunities ahead, and I'm confident in our future."

Entain's share price ended the day six per cent higher at 620.2p.

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst at stockbrokers Goodbody, said Entain had provided a "solid update".

He added: "While there remains some uncertainty around the UK market post the tax increase on April 1, we view Entain as well placed to mitigate the impact and take share."

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