End of an era in Newmarket as William Jarvis calls time on his 38-year training career

A Newmarket training dynasty lasting more than 140 years is set to come to an end after William Jarvis revealed he is to retire at the conclusion of the Flat season following a career spanning five decades.

The 62-year-old, who has trained from Phantom House Stables on the Fordham Road for 38 years, is the last in a long line of family members to have trained in Newmarket, stretching back to his great-great-grandfather in the 1880s.

William followed in the footsteps of his father Ryan, a successful trainer in the 1950s and 60s, and sent out his first winner when the Sheikh Mohammed-owned Dorset Cottage won at Beverley in June 1985.