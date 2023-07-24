Racing Post logo
Emily Upjohn owner thrilled to be among King George big guns as bookmakers struggle to name a favourite for race of the season

Emily Upjohn (Frankie Dettori) wins the Coronation Cup
Emily Upjohn and Frankie Dettori lead home Westover in the Coronation Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Emily Upjohn's co-owner believes she will thrive back up in trip as she prepares to play a leading role in what promises to be a star-studded Qipco-sponsored King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday.

The daughter of Sea The Stars is among several horses jostling for prominence at the top of the market after 15 of the best middle-distance horses in Europe stood their ground at Monday's five-day confirmation stage.

Auguste Rodin heads no fewer than six left in contention for Aidan O'Brien, while Derby runner-up King Of Steel, market springer Hukum and last year's runaway winner Pyledriver all remain on track for Ascot's race of the season, a heavyweight contest that looks set to live up to every ounce of its advanced billing.

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 19:40, 24 July 2023
