El Fabiolo on course for Ascot but team rule out travelling twice if weather leads to Clarence House being rescheduled
Racing's blockbuster rematch between the best two-mile chasers in Britain and Ireland will have to wait until the Cheltenham Festival if Ascot's BetMGM Clarence House Chase on Saturday is called off after El Fabiolo travels over from Ireland.
Connections of the Willie Mullins-trained star, who drifted to 6-4 on on Tuesday evening having earlier been the odds-on favourite, do not want the horse to make the journey by ferry twice in a week if the race is then rearranged for Cheltenham on January 27.
When Ascot was abandoned last year the race was moved to Cheltenham's Trials day and in Monday's Racing Post Nicky Henderson said Jonbon would still run in the race if the weather forces it to be rescheduled again. But asked the same question Anthony Bromley, racing manager to El Fabiolo's owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, said: "No, we wouldn't be interested in that.
