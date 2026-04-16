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Eggs, oranges and four-mile runs: Dougie Costello is putting in the hard yards with a remarkable feat in sight next week

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Dougie Costello will spend the next few days eating only oranges and eggs as he bids to achieve a remarkable feat.

The 43-year-old jockey has been booked to partner the 2024 Dash winner Dream Composer in the 5f handicap (1.50) at Epsom on Tuesday and, if successful, he will have ridden a winner at every British racecourse under both codes.

Costello began his career over jumps and partnered Grade 1 winners Wayward Prince and Countrywide Flame before making the switch to the Flat, and he added two top-level victories in that sphere aboard champion sprinter Quiet Reflection in 2016.

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