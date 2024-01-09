Edwardstone to step up in trip at Kempton on Saturday as Alan King plots route to Ryanair
Edwardstone sets out on a path connections hope will lead to his being a contender for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when he lines up in the Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase over two miles four and a half furlongs at Kempton on Saturday.
Trained by Alan King for owners Ian Thurtle and Robert Abrey, the 2022 Arkle hero will be stepping up to beyond two miles for the first time over fences. The ten-year-old triumphed three times at Grade 1 level over two miles and was placed over hurdles in races up to two and a half miles.
King said on Tuesday: “We’ve been wanting to try two and a half miles with him for some time and this looks the right race to try it in. We’ve taken on Jonbon twice and I can’t see we’re going to beat him.
