Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Edwardstone to step up in trip at Kempton on Saturday as Alan King plots route to Ryanair

Edwardstone (Robin Smith) and Alan King on a dank and dreary morning at Barbury Castle stables Wiltshire 1.3.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Edwardstone: will be heading into new territory in Silviniaco Conti ChaseCredit: Edward Whitaker

Edwardstone sets out on a path connections hope will lead to his being a contender for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when he lines up in the Grade 2 Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase over two miles four and a half furlongs at Kempton on Saturday.

Trained by Alan King for owners Ian Thurtle and Robert Abrey, the 2022 Arkle hero will be stepping up to beyond two miles for the first time over fences. The ten-year-old triumphed three times at Grade 1 level over two miles and was placed over hurdles in races up to two and a half miles.

King said on Tuesday: “We’ve been wanting to try two and a half miles with him for some time and this looks the right race to try it in. We’ve taken on Jonbon twice and I can’t see we’re going to beat him. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 9 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 18:46, 9 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain